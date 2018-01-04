SIOUX CITY | A 51-year-old man got stuck in a window well while trying to break into a Sioux City home early Thursday morning and had to be removed by firefighters, police said.
Levin Arthur Nichols was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with second-degree attempted burglary and aggravated assault.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, court documents state Nichols arrived at a residence in the 100 block of South Judd Street, where he had previously assaulted and threatened to kill a victim living at the address. Documents say he kicked in the basement window to the victim's bedroom and attempted to enter through the window but became stuck in the window well.
Officers arrived on scene to find him lodged in the window well and called in Sioux City Fire Rescue to remove him. The victim, her mother and aunt had all been at the residence during the incident.
Nichols also faces a charge of serious assault in connection to a Nov. 16 incident in which police said he assaulted the victim at the residence, striking her twice in the temple area and biting her on the lip.
Nichols was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and was being held on $52,000 bond.