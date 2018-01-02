CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Attorney Brad Hart has been sworn into office as mayor of Cedar Rapids.
Hart became mayor of Iowa's second-largest city Tuesday morning, nearly a month after defeating former City Council member Monica Vernon in a runoff election.
Hart says his priorities would include flood protection, affordable housing and hearing from the city's young people about their needs.
Several council members were also sworn into office Tuesday.
Hart replaces Ron Corbett, who left after eight years in office. He's seeking the Republican nomination for governor in this year's party primary.