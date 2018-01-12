PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — Police in the Des Moines suburb of Pleasant Hill are looking for a man suspected of firing a gun he found in an unlocked car at a homeowner who confronted him.
Television station KCCI reports that that the victim, Billy Sowder, found the man rummaging through a neighbor's truck early Thursday morning. Sowder says he took his own rifle to confront the man. He says that's when the thief turned and fired a handgun. Sowder wasn't hit and didn't fire his rifle. But he says he soon realized the handgun fired at him was one of two guns he had left in his unlocked vehicle.
Police in Pleasant Hill, Altoona and Des Moines are searching for the thief.
Police say the man also burglarized other cars in the neighborhood.
