01-17-23 verse

The lawsuit filed in Woodbury County District Court claims school board members Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin and Bob Michaelson violated Iowa Open Meetings laws. Gausman is seeking the removal of the school board members from their positions.
The wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor faces 52 counts of voter fraud for an alleged scheme in which she fraudulently filled out absentee ballot requests and voter registration forms and cast absentee ballots on behalf of others.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed on the north side Saturday night.
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is among a group of two dozen professional athletes buying a 104-acre farm in northern Iowa. The location is not being released.
The crash occurred at 12:06 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. highways 20 and 59.
According to court documents, Brown, a friend of the girl's father, had sex with the girl in her room in the South Sioux City home on Dec. 25.
The merger between Sioux City businesses Thompson and Interstate Mechanical became effective Jan. 1. The combined company is called Thompson Solutions Group. Thompson was founded in 1933. Interstate Mechanical was founded in 1912.
Former Iowa State Senator Richard Bertrand is suing members of the Sioux City Community School District due to alleged comments made calling him a thief and “dirt devil” resulting in the loss of a land development opportunity.
There were 23 applicants for the Sioux City Community School District's superintendent position. Of the 23 applicants, the school board decided to move forward with interviewing five individuals and will announce the two finalists within the month.
DES MOINES — Iowa’s state government could soon look decidedly different from it did when Gov. Kim Reynolds first took office in 2017.
