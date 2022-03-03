 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
03-04-22 quote/verse

"The richest love is that which submits to the arbitration of time."

Lawrence Durrell (1912-1990)

British writer

It is not good to have zeal without knowledge, nor to be hasty and miss the way.

Proverbs 19:2

