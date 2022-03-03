03-04-22 quote/verse

"The richest love is that which submits to the arbitration of time."
Lawrence Durrell (1912-1990)
British writer
It is not good to have zeal without knowledge, nor to be hasty and miss the way.
Proverbs 19:2
Lee Rotatori was stabbed to death at a Council Bluffs motel in June of 1982. Almost 40 years later, the Council Bluffs Police Department has solved the case thanks to genetic genealogy.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who pistol whipped a woman on two separate occasions has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a number of crimes.
The 19-year-old Sioux City man was arrested for allegedly giving marijuana to an 11-year-old girl and her 10-year-old friend to help him complete a drug transaction.
The forthcoming 2022 iteration of Sioux City East High School's award-winning Sing All About It! show choir invitational, the first since 2020, will be a blend of old and new.
The next Lincoln Public Schools superintendent allowed cameras into his district to follow a student targeted by bullies. The documentary, "Bully," was later shown across the world.
Teachers hired since Jan. 1 will receive a $5,000 hiring bonus over 2 years, or $2,500 per year. Former Sioux City teachers and permanent substitute teachers who are hired will receive a $2,500 stipend. Food service workers and bus drivers will receive $1,000.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman was arrested early Thursday in the death a day earlier of a 5-year-old boy, police said.
When Molly Ryan was in class Thursday at Northwestern College in Orange City, she got a chilling text from a Ukrainian translator. Kristina, the woman Ryan met on a mission trip to Ukraine in the summer of 2018, was hiding in a basement with her family.
Central Lyon clinched its first boys basketball state tournament in Le Mars on Saturday. #iahsbkb
