04-03-21 quote/verse
04-03-21 quote/verse

  • 0

"Success is never final, failure is never fatal. It's courage that counts."

John Wooden (1910-2010)

UCLA basketball coach

It is because of him that you are in Christ Jesus, who has become for us wisdom from God — that is, our righteousness, holiness and redemption.

1 Corinthians 1:30

