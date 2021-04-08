 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
04-09-21 quote/verse
0 comments

04-09-21 quote/verse

  • 0

"We are going to have peace even if we have to fight for it."

Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890-1969)

U.S. president and general

Now, brothers, I want to remind you of the gospel I preached to you, which you received and on which you have taken your stand.

1 Corinthians 15:1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News