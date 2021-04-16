 Skip to main content
04-17-21 quote/verse
04-17-21 quote/verse

"Home is any four walls that enclose the right person."

Helen Rowland (1875-1950)

American writer

Then the end will come, when he hands over the kingdom to God the Father after he has destroyed all dominion, authority and power.

1 Corinthians 15:24

