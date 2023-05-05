05-06-23 verse May 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rid yourselves of all the offenses you have committed, and get a new heart and a new spirit... Repent and live!Ezekiel 18:31-32 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Medical board charges ex-MercyOne heart surgeon with incompetence, harmful practices Though Ciuffo no longer works for MercyOne, the charges are related to his actions while at the hospital. According to the medical board, he n… Former Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman claims district, school board members are violating open records laws In a petition filed Thursday, former Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman claims the District is violating Iowa Open Records Law by not prov… Siouxland News to fill local news slots with 'National Desk' coverage Siouxland News confirmed Tuesday morning that, starting Monday, May 15, it will fill local news time slots with content from its regional and … Man wanted in connection with Dakota Dunes slaying Jordan Beardshear was found dead in her apartment at a Dakota Dunes apartment complex on April 26. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Inves… DVD REVIEW: Tom Brady may have scored but '80 for Brady' doesn't help its actors “80 for Brady” is the film that broke the Oscar winners’ backs. Coming on the heels of too many comedic ventures that went nowhere, it simply …