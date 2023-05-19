05-20-23 verse May 19, 2023 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lord's message rang out from you not only in Macedonia and Achaia — your faith in God has become known everywhere.1 Thessalonians 1:8 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former downtown Sioux City hotel to be converted into residential, commercial space The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with Floyd River Flats. Man arrested with 434 fentanyl pills early Thursday morning A plastic baggie with 434 fentanyl pills was found in the man's pocket, according to authorities. In November, the 23-year-old was charged wit… Latest Woodbury County court report Before Judge Roger Sailer Man wanted in connection with Dakota Dunes murder found in Mexico Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, was arrested Friday evening and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service in Laredo, Texas. Castellanos-Rosale… Singing with Kristin Chenoweth solidifies East High School junior's Broadway dreams The 16-year-old's East High junior's outlook changed after she was selected from thousands of applicants to attend Kristin Chenoweth's Broadwa…