06-14-23 verse Jun 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save They preached the good news in that city and won a large number of disciples. Then they returned... strengthening the disciples and encouraging them to remain true to the faith.Acts 14:21-22 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Citizen complaints influence Sioux City PD's placement of speed camera kiosks The kiosks spent time in the 3400 block of Military Ave. and the 2900 block of Transit Ave., before moving to their current locations on Linco… Company says it's working to resolve issues at Sioux City cemetery Sioux City's Cindie Gregg chokes up when she thinks about how beautiful Memorial Park Cemetery used to be with its green manicured lawns and w… Iowa could pay millions more than budgeted to help families pay for private school Hundreds more Iowans than anticipated have applied for a new state-funded private school financial assistance program, potentially costing the… Sioux City man sentenced to 20 years prison for sexually abusing girl A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl for more than two years. Gill Hauling representative says garbage replacement problems have been 'corralled' During Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, a Gill Hauling representative addressed concerns about the solid waste and recycling container rep…