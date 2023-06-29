07-01-23 verse Jun 29, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Correct me, Lord, but only with justice — not in your anger, lest you reduce me to nothing.Jeremiah 10:24 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Randolph woman sues city to keep pit bull-mix emotional support dog Kandice Cooke says that by ordering her to remove her dog, the Randolph City Council is denying her right to reasonable accommodations under t… Residents of Arnolds Park complex face lease terminations, fear what comes next Residents of an Arnolds Park mobile home community have been asked to pack up and leave in 90 days. Some are on disability. Others invested th… Man shot multiple times Monday on Sioux City's near north side At 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue. Le Mars woman wins $50,000 lottery prize A Le Mars woman recently won $50,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Lisa McClish bought her winning ticket at Dailey Stop, 327 Plymouth St. … Sioux City mom charged with keeping kids in filthy home Officers took the boy to his home and observed food and possibly rodent droppings on the living room floor. The kitchen smelled of rotten food…