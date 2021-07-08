 Skip to main content
07-10-21 quote/verse
07-10-21 quote/verse

"Travel becomes a strategy for accumulating photographs."

Susan Sontag (1933-2004)

American author

And they cried out in a loud voice: "Salvation belongs to our God, who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb."

Revelation 7:10

