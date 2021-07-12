 Skip to main content
07-13-21 quote/verse
07-13-21 quote/verse

"The traveler sees what he sees, the tourist sees what he has come to see."

Gilbert K. Chesterton (1874-1936)

English writer

I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances.

Philippians 4:11

