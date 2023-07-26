07-27-23 verse Jul 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teach the older women to be reverent in the way they live, not to be slanderers or addicted to much wine, but to teach what is good.Titus 2:3 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular First day of RAGBRAI in Sioux City flows well When the first group of RAGBRAI riders left Sioux City in 1973, there were a few hundred cyclists pedaling out of town. By 1 p.m. Saturday, th… Former Sioux City man killed in Oklahoma; 2 with Sioux City ties charged A Sioux City family is awaiting the return of a loved one's remains while authorities in Oklahoma continue to investigate the death of a man b… Sioux City couple opens home to RAGBRAI's Team Cuisine Dick and Pat Collins, Sioux City locals, will be opening their home to a 25-person RAGBRAI team called Team Cuisine the night prior to the beg… Journal relocates to new building After more than 50 years at 515 Pavonia St., the Sioux City Journal is headed to 2802 Castles Gate Drive in the Whispering Creek area. As we m… Metronet gives update on fiber optic construction in Sioux City as mayor raises concerns Construction of new fiber optic internet service in Sioux City is approximately 25 percent complete. Their goal is to complete the Sioux City …