07-30-21 quote/verse
07-30-21 quote/verse

"This is the precept by which I have lived: Prepare for the worst; expect the best; and take what comes."

Hannah Arendt (1906-1975)

German historian

For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may remain for a night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.

Psalm 30:5

