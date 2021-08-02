 Skip to main content
08-03-21 quote/verse
08-03-21 quote/verse

"Hope is patience with the lamp lit."

Tertullian (160-225)

Roman author

In you, O Lord, I have taken refuge; let me never be put to shame; deliver me in your righteousness.

Psalm 31:1

