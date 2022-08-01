08-03-22 Page 3 quote

"A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows."
Francis of Assisi (1182-1226)
Italian saint
UTE, Iowa — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the …
"While I was confident in my innocence and had the support of those who know me well, fighting the resources of the federal government for the last five years and this trial were very difficult," Schmit said.
"He got up, stood right over Martez' feet ... extended his arm and shot him in the chest," Goodman testified Thursday
Sneitzer had been working for 10 years as an administrative law judge for the Iowa Department of Corrections’ Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville when, in 2017, she was fired for not adhering to a supervisor’s orders, according to records.
SIOUX CITY -- A Kansas man who traveled to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has been charged with providing marijuana to the girl and a s…
In her guilty plea, Corio admitted that from Feb. 1, 2020, through Dec. 6, 2020, while manager of the mobile home park, she rented lots without informing Regency, then collected rental payments and kept the money.
The girl told police that she watched Gomez roll blunts and smoked with him every day or every other day.
According to court documents, Johnson fired 8 shots into a group of people watching a fight between his girlfriend and Kruckenberg's friend. Kruckenberg was struck 6 or 7 times, including in her jaw, shoulder, pelvis, foot and both arms.
A new state law allows all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles to legally travel on more roadways in Iowa. Giving ATV and UTV operators grea…
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bringman was arrested on Sept. 29 while picking up a 5-pound package of meth that had been delivered by the USPS from a supplier. Authorities seized another 1.5 pounds of meth from her vehicle and more than $22,000 in cash.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.