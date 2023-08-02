08-03-23 verse Aug 2, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save You gave abundant showers, O God; you refreshed your weary inheritance.Psalm 68:9 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular In the weeds: Why feral cannabis can be found all around Sioux City and throughout Iowa It's colloquially known as "ditch weed," or feral marijuana, wild hemp and variations thereon, and it's a not a particularly uncommon sight in… One dead, one injured in Riverside shooting SIOUX CITY -- A man was killed and another injured early Sunday morning in a shooting incident in Riverside. Sinead O’Connor told her kids what to do if she was found dead Sinead O’Connor knew the value of her music legacy. Latest Woodbury County court report The Woodbury County Court Report for the week of July 31, 2023. Rock Valley woman killed, Sioux City man injured in crash near Rock Valley A Rock Valley woman was killed and a Sioux City man was injured in a crash after midnight Sunday morning.