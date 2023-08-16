08-17-23 verse Aug 16, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save But go and learn what this means: I desire mercy, not sacrifice. For I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners.Matthew 9:13 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular REVIEW: Lainey Wilson wows Battery Park crowd with forceful show Lainey Wilson owns the audience now. She’s fresh, she’s exciting and, best of all, she’s not afraid to put everything on stage. Sioux City parent claims officials reported him to FBI for domestic terrorism School Board President Dan Greenwell said Krastel approached him two months ago, asking if the board reported him to the FBI. At the time, Gre… REVIEW: Ludacris performs a fast and furious look at hip-hop during concert At Battery Park Saturday night, Ludacris sped through a catalog of hits, stopping every now and then to provide context and goad the audience. Nearly starved to death, Dustin the dog completes amazing recovery Watching a young dog named Dustin run, swim and bark at a Sioux City park, one would never imagine that six months ago he was hours, maybe onl… What's that new building going up in South Sioux City? 'Contractor condos,' of course A new building is going up rather quickly behind the HyVee gas station on West 25th Street in South Sioux City.