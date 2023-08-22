08-24-23 verse Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I will refresh the weary and satisfy the faint.Jeremiah 31:25 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sioux City woman, 9-year-old killed in Osceola County crash Sunday ASHTON, Iowa -- A Sioux City woman and a 9-year-old child were killed, and several others were injured, in a crash Sunday morning in Osceola County. Latest Woodbury County court report Latest Woodbury County court report Orange City Airbnb ranked as most hospitable in Iowa Not only is the Orange City home occupied nearly every weekend, it's been officially declared one of the best Airbnbs in Iowa. Airbnb named th… 'Heaven on earth': Historic Sioux City home recalls glory days of the past A brick craftsman-style home with a green tile roof on Perry Way sits on nearly 1 1/2 acres of land in a north side Sioux City development. To… Sioux City East looks to fill key losses after last year's playoff run The Sioux City East Black Raiders are coming off an encouraging 7-3 season in 2022, but lost as much in terms of quality and quantity to gradu…