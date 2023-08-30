08-31-23 verse Aug 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Do not envy a violent man or choose any of his ways, for the Lord detests a perverse man but takes the upright into his confidence.Proverbs 3:31-32 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Ex-Sioux City school chief Gausman asked for one closed meeting, board members say in new court filing Former Sioux City schools superintendent Paul Gausman knew of and asked for one of the closed school board meetings he claims violated Iowa's … Sioux City man faces felony charges following high-speed chase in Morningside A 33-year-old Sioux City man is facing felony charges following a high-speed chase, early Monday morning, in Morningside. Warrior Rooftop Bar's mixologist creates cocktail to quench your thirst and make you numb A cocktail available at the Warrior Hotel’s Crown Rooftop Bar in Sioux City is getting plenty of buzz ... literally. Onawa's Iowa Theater makes its return after years of being closed The last time the Iowa Theater in downtown Onawa had new movies to show it was March 2020. On Friday, after more than three years of being clo… 10 Siouxland high school football players to watch this season With a new high school football season kicking off in Siouxland, the Journal takes a brief look at 10 top area players to watch this season.