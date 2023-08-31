09-02-23 verse Aug 31, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Your love has given me great joy and encouragement, because you, brother, have refreshed the hearts of the saints.Philemon 1:7 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Ex-Sioux City school chief Gausman asked for one closed meeting, board members say in new court filing Former Sioux City schools superintendent Paul Gausman knew of and asked for one of the closed school board meetings he claims violated Iowa's … Sioux City man faces felony charges following high-speed chase in Morningside A 33-year-old Sioux City man is facing felony charges following a high-speed chase, early Monday morning, in Morningside. Onawa's Iowa Theater makes its return after years of being closed The last time the Iowa Theater in downtown Onawa had new movies to show it was March 2020. On Friday, after more than three years of being clo… The incredibly true story of a Sioux City native, whose online video garnered 13 million views Even though he's been in TV shows, films and commercials in California for more than 30 years, Tom Katsis has achieved what some actors can on… Warrior Rooftop Bar's mixologist creates cocktail to quench your thirst and make you numb A cocktail available at the Warrior Hotel’s Crown Rooftop Bar in Sioux City is getting plenty of buzz ... literally.