09-04-22 verse

Tener says in the lawsuit she reported concerns about the physician failing to obtain proper consent from patients, performing unsafe surgical procedures and falsifying paperwork. A MercyOne spokeswoman said the company couldn't comment on the allegations.
A mother sentenced to prison for her role in the beating death and burial of her adopted son beneath the basement of the family's Remsen, Iowa, home has been granted parole after serving more than 18 years in prison.
Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a river rescue call for a man in the Missouri River near the Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, Iowa, and at owner Brad Wendt's Denison home, according to a report by Carroll Broadcasting in Carroll, Iowa.
Steen's vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled several times. She and two children in the vehicle were transported to Spencer Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell said two men, who didn't know each other, were engaged in an argument. During that argument, he said the man driving an older model white Ford Explorer, pulled out a handgun.
The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with serious injuries. Names of the drivers have yet to be released. The crash remains under investigation.
Before Judge James Daane
Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down.
A look at the area #iahsfb, #nebpreps and #sdpreps scores from Friday night.
