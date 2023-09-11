09-12-23 verse Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save You, O God, do see trouble and grief; you consider it to take it in hand. The victim commits himself to you; you are the helper of the fatherless.Psalm 10:14 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sioux City man sues deputy, troopers for false arrest, unreasonable search The lawsuit alleges the three law enforcement officers violated Wheelock's Fourth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution protecting him … Rocky De Witt removed from Woodbury County Jail Board, county receives financial update on project The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to remove De Witt from the board and replace him with Supervisor Mark Nelson amid co… Jackson Street Brewing introduces south-of-the-border eats to its menu Jackson Street Brewing’s Dave Winslow is betting a freshly made carne asada taco will make you reach for one of his brews. Recently, El Comal,… Latest Woodbury County court report Here's the Woodbury County court report for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Police ID driver of stolen vehicle who died after multi-vehicle crash in Hinton Authorities have released the identity of a Sioux City man who died after the stolen vehicle he was driving crashed into four other vehicles S…