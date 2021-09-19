Prime location for this in town acreage!! Just a half mile to I~29. This home is the perfect fixer upper for the handy man or investor. Original hardwood floors, light fixtures and woodwork boast loads of potential for this home. The master bedroom is on the main with a master bath as well. Spacious rooms and tons of character in this home!! Outside you will find many mature trees and landscapes. The 50X72 pole shed has concrete floors and large doors. This was previously a blacksmith shop, so ample power supply is available. This home is being sold AS~IS. Cash financing only. DISCLOSURE: THE BASEMENT DOES HAVE VISIBLE BLACK MOLD ON THE WALLS. PLEASE USE ALL PRECAUTIONS NECESSARY..
1 Bedroom Home in Elk Point - $274,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
CEDAR FALLS -- A therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager during a counseling session.
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district plans to purchase 16,000 rapid COVID-19 tests for students who experience symptoms during the scho…
UPDATED: 9 candidates seek 3 seats on Sioux City school board; Alarcon-Flory lone incumbent to run again
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board will have at least two new members as the field was finalized Thursday with a total of nine candidat…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison for using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme to steal gove…
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task is seeking the following person:
LANSING, Mich. -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon has been placed on probation and must pay a fine and restitution for falsifying patient …
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of having sexual contact several times with an underage girl during a four-year period was arrested Thursday.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who on Tuesday skipped trial on charges related to a high-speed chase was arrested early Wednesday after leadin…
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City public schools Superintendent Paul Gausman said Monday the district is unsure if President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vacci…