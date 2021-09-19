1 Bedroom Home in Elk Point - $274,000

 Skip to main content
Prime location for this in town acreage!! Just a half mile to I~29. This home is the perfect fixer upper for the handy man or investor. Original hardwood floors, light fixtures and woodwork boast loads of potential for this home. The master bedroom is on the main with a master bath as well. Spacious rooms and tons of character in this home!! Outside you will find many mature trees and landscapes. The 50X72 pole shed has concrete floors and large doors. This was previously a blacksmith shop, so ample power supply is available. This home is being sold AS~IS. Cash financing only. DISCLOSURE: THE BASEMENT DOES HAVE VISIBLE BLACK MOLD ON THE WALLS. PLEASE USE ALL PRECAUTIONS NECESSARY..

