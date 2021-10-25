 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $129,500

Check out this Captivating downtown condo with it`s edgy style!! Features hardwoods throughout, and gorgeous granite counters with a breakfast bar that`s open to dining/kitchen/living space. The kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances and updated decor. All of this living space is geared toward the wall of windows that offers a great view. Includes washer/drier, available parking in ramp, close proximity to restaurants, bars, skywalk, and fitness center is right next door!! Building is secure after hours..

