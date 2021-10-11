 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $142,500

Historic United Center Loft with lots of upgrades including granite counters, hardwood flooring, brick walls, stainless appliances and loads of luxury living. Work-out area, secure underground parking, and tasteful decor, walking distance to restaurants/shopping/Museum/rec trails and much more at a great price so Look Today or Cry Tomorrow!!!

