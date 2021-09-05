This amazing penthouse condominium is a one owner unit! This condominium is on the top floor of the United Center. The views of the city are phenomenal! This home has a lot of space (1021 square feet). The kitchen is upgraded with beautiful birch cabinets. There's a beautiful raised eating bar and granite on the countertops. You will find one and a half baths in this condo. The master bath was recently remodeled. The brick wall and large windows are exceptionally beautiful. Looking for storage? There is plenty in this home. The wood floors are easy to maintain, and give the space a homey atmosphere. A great update in this unit is there's a separate washer and dryer, along with a water softener that stays! The window coverings also amazing! There is a work out room, and rooftop deck you can use anytime! (Some of the personal items in the home may be Sold by Bill of Sale).
1 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $163,000
