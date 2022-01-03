 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,000

Honey Stop the car!! I just saw the cutest home. The seller has been busy with these recent updates: Baths, flooring, plumbing, electrical, cabinets, counter top, windows kitchen appliances, furnace/ac/duct work 2018. New sliding door from the dining room to the new deck, upstairs has had spray foam insulation walls and roof. Walls and ceiling newly textured and painted. There are Possibilities for 2 more bedrooms. The current owner had one bedroom turned into a larger dining room with desk area and could easily be put back for the main floor 2nd bedroom. S Close to Leeds Elementary school Cute Cute Cute..

