Honey Stop the car!! I just saw the cutest home. The seller has been busy with these recent updates: Baths, flooring, plumbing, electrical, cabinets, counter top, windows kitchen appliances, furnace/ac/duct work 2018. New sliding door from the dining room to the new deck, upstairs has had spray foam insulation walls and roof. Walls and ceiling newly textured and painted. There are Possibilities for 2 more bedrooms. The current owner had one bedroom turned into a larger dining room with desk area and could easily be put back for the main floor 2nd bedroom. S Close to Leeds Elementary school Cute Cute Cute..
1 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $169,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who spent and attempted to spend counterfeit $100 bills has been sentenced to prison.
LOS ANGELES – You won’t catch Arthur Duncan badmouthing Lawrence Welk.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has been charged on suspicion of tricking a mother into handing over custody of her kids and paying nearly $1…
Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell said Nodland and Sunnyside have historically performed well, but district-wide "it's a mixed bag."
While MercyOne is dealing with staffing issues, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's is almost full with patients.
SPRINGFIELD, S.D. -- A South Dakota prison inmate who was convicted in Union County has died.
Before Judge Tod Deck
The fire department has practiced rappelling from the bridge numerous times during training, but this was the first time they have used it in an actual rescue
Emma Laird had no idea where her character was headed when she read audition scenes for “Mayor of Kingstown.”
In business for more than 42 years, Sneaky's Chicken owner Dave Ferris has successfully fought back increased competition, a serious illness, …