1 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $223,000

This is a must see, one of the best lofts in all of downtown Sioux City!! This 2 story unit is located in the united center with great views of historic 4th street. Main level features wood beam ceilings, hardwood floors, brick accent wall, laundry area, and a half bath. The custom kitchen includes a large island, hardwood floors, granite tops, and stainless steel appliances. The upper level features an impressive master suite complete with a walk in closet, whirlpool tub, and walk in tile shower. There is also a den area that would make a great office, 2nd bedroom, or family room. This is a truly unique condo that was built for entertaining your guests, Don`t Delay!!!!

