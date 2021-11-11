Little doll house!! This is super small but makes up for the space in cuteness!! This 1 bd and 1 bath is adorable and has tons of updates from new flooring through out, windows, bathroom, & kitchen appliances. Check it out for yourself!! Great rental for your investor...
1 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $59,500
