Hard to find all brick, end unit, Northside townhouse!! This charming home is a real cutie with eat in kitchen, attached garage, beautiful courtyard, and an incredible view. There is an association that take care of exterior maintenance. The current owner has installed new windows in 2019, and a new roof in 2017. Nothing to do here but enjoy easy living!!!
1 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $69,950
