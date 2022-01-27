1 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $75,000

Super charming, cottage-style all brick Northside condo. This is your opportunity to own one of the nicest, most economical condos in town! Super clean, cozy, bright and move-in ready to enjoy care-free living! The front common area of this lovely, quiet and serene complex is a beautiful courtyard with green grass, auto sprinklers, mature shade trees and a continuous community sidewalk runs along the frontage of all 26 condo units. Original terra cotta roof tiles adorn the covered porches and the integrated window shade covers of each unit. The previous owner resided here for 30 years. The Seller has invested in several needed improvements in keeping with the original features from the 1930 build and adding a tasteful touch of modern flair. NEW Updates include: lighting fixtures, kitchen countertop, stove/oven, laminate flooring, bathroom with added shower/tiling around the existing original tub, front windows, paint, along with 2 bath/bedroom space-saving sliding barn-style doors. In the kitchen, an old built-in table w/attached benches was removed to open up the kitchen nook area. A newer kitchen window overlooks the back of the complex common driveway that is lined with mature trees, even your own clothes-line! The laundry/utility room is located in the walk-out basement along with a family/exercise/office/guest room with a separate exit door, and another door leading into the attached tuck-under garage with GDO, plus an exterior keypad. The basement family room original floor tile has been sealed and coated with epoxy finish giving a sharp, fresh look. New central A/C in 2021. Average gas & electric is $58 per mo. Seller has pre-paid the $200 monthly condo association fee through March 2022 which covers all exterior maintenance and includes monthly water/garbage fees.