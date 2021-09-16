 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $86,000

Charm galore in this lovingly restored cottage on a level lot. This home offers a complete face lift and if you like character then this could be your house!! Home has all newer paint, refinished hardwood floors, all new plumbing, newer hot water heater, and new roof and gutters. Home has been nicely landscaped and also includes a radon reduction system installed in 2017. Also a new water main from the house to the street in 2014. Come and see you will not be disappointed in this beautifully recrafted home!!!!!

