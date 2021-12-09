1 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $88,000

Cute bungalow close to elementary school on the Eastside. Lots new to include- Siding, soffits, concrete driveway and sidewalks/patio, retaining wall and rock. Inside you'll find a cozy foyer area with lots of natural daylight, open to living room with new flooring and ceiling fan, trim, doors and fresh paint throughout. Newer bath and kitchen with a nice eat-in area. Fresh paint ,new carpet and trim in the bedroom. Furnace new 2019. Nice curb appeal and cheaper than rent!!!