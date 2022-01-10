 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in South Sioux City - $159,000

Neat clean and a well-cared for home. Large open kitchen with all appliances to stay. Main floor laundry, large Master bedroom with 2 closets. Livingroom dining room combination. Bath with a Jacuzzi tub. Full finished basement. Family room and 3 rooms in the basement used as bedrooms. Large windows in each room just short of egress windows. 3/4 bath in the basement.

