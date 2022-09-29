10-02-22 verse

I will praise you, O Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonders.
Psalm 9:1
On the latest On Iowa Politics podcast, ft. the Journal's Jared McNett: Allegations of unwanted advances by Mike Franken are unearthed, the White House gets a passive-aggressive with Gov. Kim Reynolds about COVID funds and Mike Pompeo visits Sioux City.
"I had no understanding he was this rare," Johnson said, nodding toward the energetic bundle of hair lying nearby. "I just saw a dog that was handsome, and I was at a point where I wanted a dog."
Will Seale's funeral is Saturday in Pensacola, Florida, where he was planning to buy a farm with his fiance.
Before 11 a.m., Sioux City Police responded to a call about someone on top of the Pierce Regency Apartments at 1023 Pierce St. By 11:39 a.m., the person was seen lying on the edge of the roof and could be heard crying loudly.
Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse, who turns 110 on Oct. 4, grew up at 3500 Fifth Ave. in Morningside, one of six children of Elias and Jamileh Rizk, who both came to Sioux City after immigrating from the Syrian Arab Republic.
The parents of 22-month-old Antonio Akright are charged in what Davenport investigators say was his death by fentanyl overdose.
SIOUX CITY -- The nation's largest full-service Mack and Volvo truck and trailer dealership plans to establish a Sioux City location along Sou…
All were charged in connection with burglaries and thefts in which copper piping and wiring and other property were stolen from at least three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4.
A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
