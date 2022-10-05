10-06-22 verse

Seek the Lord while he may be found; call on him while he is near.
Isaiah 55:6
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday.
DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge.
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes.
Before 11 a.m., Sioux City police responded to a call about someone on top of the Pierce Regency Apartments, 1023 Pierce St. Around 11:56 a.m., fire officials made it on top of the building and were able to start the process of getting her off the roof.
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement for the Arena Sports Academy's r…
Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse, who turns 110 on Oct. 4, grew up at 3500 Fifth Ave. in Morningside, one of six children of Elias and Jamileh Rizk, who both came to Sioux City after immigrating from the Syrian Arab Republic.
"I've been with this department for 25 years and can't remember anything as horrible," said LPD Assistant Chief Michen Morrow.
Before Judge James Daane
Rader says he was in Washington, D.C., to protect others who, like him, believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and that his supporters would be attacked.
