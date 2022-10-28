10-30-22 verse

All men are like grass, and all their glory is like the flowers of the field; the grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of the Lord stands forever.
1 Peter 1:24-25
All men are like grass, and all their glory is like the flowers of the field; the grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of the Lord stands forever.
1 Peter 1:24-25
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley.
A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota.
One minute Kyle Punko, 15, was walking through Wayne Park. The next, he was falling head first into a creek with multiple stab wounds from a classmate.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Most of the units of "Warrior Lofts" will feature balconies on the second and third floors. The Pierce Street property, which previously housed Crary Huff Attorneys at Law, is behind the Davidson Building.
The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and no employees were harmed during the robbery, according to Sioux City Police.
Daryl Ingram first thought he won $100 in Monday's Powerball drawing, a total that was exciting enough. After having the ticket scanned where he'd bought it, he realized he'd misread one of the winning numbers and had actually won $1 million.
Iowa authorities are investigating after a woman came forward claiming that her father killed and buried between 50 and 70 women on their property in Thurman, Iowa.
In May, St. Luke's began offering pelvic floor physical therapy, a therapy that seeks to restore and strengthen dysfunctional pelvic floor muscles.
SIOUX CITY -- A man has been charged in a burglary that occurred at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Church Thursday afternoon.
