10 Siouxland high school boys basketball players to watch this season

As high school boys basketball teams in Siouxland head into an extended holiday break, The Journal takes a brief look at 10 top area players to watch this season.

Isaac Bruns, senior, Dakota Valley. Bruns, the reigning Class A South Dakota Player of the Year, returns for his final season after leading the Panthers to an undefeated season and the school’s first state championship last year. The University of South Dakota recruit, Bruns averaged 23.9 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game. With the core of the team back this year, DV is off to a 3-0 start. Bruns exploded for 39 points in the Panthers’ most recent win, 88-53, over Minneapolis North.

Randy Rosenquist, senior, Dakota Valley. Rosenquist joined Bruns on the Class A All-Tournament after scoring a game-high 25 points in the championship game win over Sioux Valley. The 6-foot point guard averaged 12.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. In the win over Minneapolis North at the Tyson Events Center, Rosenquist posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists.

Zach Lutmer, senior, Central Lyon. Lutmer led the Lions to the Class 2A championship game last season while averaging 19.7 points per game. The 6-foot-2 guard was named to the All-Tournament Tteam and also earned First Team All-State honors. The multi-sport athlete led Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to a football state championship this fall as a quarterback and defensive back. Last week, he signed a letter of intent to play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. On the hard court, Lutmer is averaging 19.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season for the No. 1 ranked Lions.

Jacob Hargens, senior, Sioux Central. A Class 2A Second-Team All-State selection, Hargens averaged 25.5 points per game, the third-most in Class 2A, and 9.9 rebounds per game. He made 54 percent of his shots from the field and 81 percent from the stripe. The 6-foot-3-inch guard is off to a torrid pace this season, averaging 30.4 points per game, the fourth most in the state, and 11.8 rebounds per game while leading the Rebels to a 4-0 record.

Jaxson Bernecker, senior, Hartington Cedar Catholic. Bernecker averaged 14.5 points and 8 rebounds per game as he led the Trojans to the Nebraska state tournament last year. A Class C2 Second Team All-State selection, the 6-foot-5-inch forward has helped guide Cedar to a 4-0 start this season. In the season opener over state ranked Boone Central, he recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Carter Sievers, senior, Newell-Fonda. A Class 1A Third-Team All-Stater, Sievers helped lead the Mustangs to a 22-3 record last season. The No. 2 scorer in the Twin Lakes Conference behind only Hargens, Sievers averaged 19.2 points per game. The 6-foot-1-inch senior is off to a hot start this season, averaging a state-best 33 points per game in N-F’s first two contests, both wins.

Jake Rath, senior, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Rath, who earned honorable mention All-State honors, averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per contest, helping the Bears to a 18-7 record. The only returning starter, Rath has led L-C-C to a 5-1 mark this season, taking his game up a notch by averaging 21.3 points per game, 10th best in the state.

Tyler Smith, senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Smith led the Warriors with 16.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, earning First Team All-Missouri River Conference honors last season. The 5-foot-10-inch guard made 41 percent of his shots from the field. Smith has averaged 11.1 points and 2.6 assists this year for the 4-3 Warriors.

Keavian Hayes, senior, Sioux City West. Hayes, a returning First Team All-Missouri River Conference selection, led the Wolverines last year with 17.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-1-inch guard is averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game clip in West’s first five contests this season.

Preston Dobbs, senior, Sioux City East. A Second Team All-Missouri River Conference pick, Dobbs scored at a 12.1 points per game clip as the Black Raiders finished 16-6. The 6-foot-4-inch forward has averaged a team-leading 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists, helping least East to an 8-0 record.