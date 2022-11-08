11-09-22 verse

If serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve.... As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.
Joshua 24:15
If serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve.... As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.
Joshua 24:15
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago.
When Sioux Center's volleyball team was handed its state tournament medals, none of the players grabbed them. Instead, its head coach Julie Oldenkamp draped the medals around each players neck, one-by-one.
For more than 70 minutes on Thursday night, at a rally at the Sioux Gateway Airport, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of America as a place where nearly everything has gone to ruin since he left office.
The Nebraska lion suffered a wound during its long walk. “Like he had something dragged across him. Or somebody took a shot and grazed him.”
From the Editorial Board: "The Journal has endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley every time he has run for Senate and, more than likely, we would have done so this year, too. But several factors trouble us."
SIOUX CITY -- Jake and Lexa Hawkins took up baking as a hobby during the pandemic. They subsequently parlayed their hobby into a home-based ba…
South Sioux City Community School district announced four finalists in the search. Those finalists include assistant superintendent Ashley O’Dell. Current superintendent Todd Strom announced recently he would retire at the end of the school year.
The Sioux City Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that Brenda Payer, 36, has been located by family members out of state.
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley.
Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.