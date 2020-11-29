12/03 Crossword

Across
1 Not very spicy
5 Time and again, to a bard
8 Stage surprise
13 More reasonable
14 Give in to jet lag
15 Far from posh
16 Steinway parts
18 Whack, biblically
19 Space-saving abbr.
20 Mayberry kid
21 Bk. before Philippians
22 Cajun crustacean
24 Lowlifes
28 Bell-shaped lily
29 Hobbyist's blade
31 Laura of "Marriage Story"
33 BMW competitor
34 Merged comm. giant
35 "Are you serious?"
39 Awareness-raising TV ad
42 Lose stamina
43 A whole lot
46 Cartoon character who is five apples tall
50 Chase scene maneuvers, slangily
52 Some bottled waters
53 Most tidy
55 Arcing shot
56 Fleshy facial feature
57 Student advocacy org.
58 Off-the-cushion pool shot
60 Receives a go-ahead ... and a hint to what's hidden in 16-, 29-, 35- and 46-Across
62 Render weaponless
63 Maiden name lead-in
64 Country rocker Steve
65 Jam-packed
66 FedEx rival
67 React to yeast
Down
1 Restaurant host
2 Like most pet birds
3 Writer Deighton
4 Dickens' "The Mystery of Edwin __"
5 Upstate New York lake
6 Actress Dunaway
7 Playfully pranks, for short
8 Stubborn equine
9 Cut down to size
10 German city where Wagner was born
11 Crime after a data breach, perhaps
12 "See ya"
13 Architectural details
17 Title planet in a 2001 sci-fi film
23 In need of patching
24 __ finder: carpenter's tool
25 Wine city near Sacramento
26 Just managing, with "out"
27 Witness
30 Coast Guard Academy student
32 "__ your life!"
36 Dee who sang with Elton
37 Spring flower
38 Joint ailment
39 Prof.'s degree
40 Maritime route
41 Concession speech deliverer
44 Paging gadgets
45 Ventricular contraction
47 Hercules' 12 challenges
48 Low-risk govt. securities
49 Evergreens used for archery bows
51 Buffy's weapon of choice
54 Make changes to
56 Wrangler maker
58 Bovine chew
59 French Mrs.
60 Oxlike antelope
61 Yokohama yes
