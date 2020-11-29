 Skip to main content
12/03 Crossword
Across

1 Not very spicy

5 Time and again, to a bard

8 Stage surprise

13 More reasonable

14 Give in to jet lag

15 Far from posh

16 Steinway parts

18 Whack, biblically

19 Space-saving abbr.

20 Mayberry kid

21 Bk. before Philippians

22 Cajun crustacean

24 Lowlifes

28 Bell-shaped lily

29 Hobbyist's blade

31 Laura of "Marriage Story"

33 BMW competitor

34 Merged comm. giant

35 "Are you serious?"

39 Awareness-raising TV ad

42 Lose stamina

43 A whole lot

46 Cartoon character who is five apples tall

50 Chase scene maneuvers, slangily

52 Some bottled waters

53 Most tidy

55 Arcing shot

56 Fleshy facial feature

57 Student advocacy org.

58 Off-the-cushion pool shot

60 Receives a go-ahead ... and a hint to what's hidden in 16-, 29-, 35- and 46-Across

62 Render weaponless

63 Maiden name lead-in

64 Country rocker Steve

65 Jam-packed

66 FedEx rival

67 React to yeast

Down

1 Restaurant host

2 Like most pet birds

3 Writer Deighton

4 Dickens' "The Mystery of Edwin __"

5 Upstate New York lake

6 Actress Dunaway

7 Playfully pranks, for short

8 Stubborn equine

9 Cut down to size

10 German city where Wagner was born

11 Crime after a data breach, perhaps

12 "See ya"

13 Architectural details

17 Title planet in a 2001 sci-fi film

23 In need of patching

24 __ finder: carpenter's tool

25 Wine city near Sacramento

26 Just managing, with "out"

27 Witness

30 Coast Guard Academy student

32 "__ your life!"

36 Dee who sang with Elton

37 Spring flower

38 Joint ailment

39 Prof.'s degree

40 Maritime route

41 Concession speech deliverer

44 Paging gadgets

45 Ventricular contraction

47 Hercules' 12 challenges

48 Low-risk govt. securities

49 Evergreens used for archery bows

51 Buffy's weapon of choice

54 Make changes to

56 Wrangler maker

58 Bovine chew

59 French Mrs.

60 Oxlike antelope

61 Yokohama yes

