12-24-22 verse

DAVENPORT — While the National Weather Service believes a winter storm that is expected to bring possible blizzard-like conditions to the area Thursday through Friday will have a snowfall of 3 to 5 inches, the real problems will come from high winds and frigid temperatures.
Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women with chronic mental health conditions that has operated for decades, is closing its doors permanently Dec. 30.
Grandmothers of a 9-year-old boy killed in a 2020 crash took aim at the driver responsible for the collision – the boy’s mother – as she was sentenced to prison.
The men drove off in a blue 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was subsequently located by police a few blocks away. The truck had been reported stolen from a garage on the north side early Saturday morning.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud.
The average value of an acre of Iowa farmland increased 17% to $11,411 in 2022, according to the Iowa State University Land Value Survey.
The inspection report gave no indication as to whether the Lenox Care Center disciplined workers involved or whether the matter was referred to a licensing board, police or prosecutors.
On the latest "On Iowa Politics" pod, ft. the Journal's Jared McNett, QCT's Sarah Watson & Lee's Caleb McCullough: Rep. Miller-Meeks has a new address and a primary opponent? Sen. Ernst is censured by Ida & Pocahontas County Republicans and caucus talk.
Wind-chill values in the Sioux City area could be as low as 44 degrees below zero Thursday night into Friday morning.
