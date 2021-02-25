 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12-26-21 quote/verse
View Comments

12-26-21 quote/verse

"I believe in being an innovator."

Walt Disney (1901-1966)

American businessman

Daniel replied, "No wise man, enchanter, magician or diviner can explain to the king the mystery he has asked about, but there is a God in heaven who reveals mysteries."

Daniel 2:27-28

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News