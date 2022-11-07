13 more Iowa sheriffs endorse gun amendment

Thirteen more Iowa sheriffs have publicly endorsed a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution on Tuesday’s general election ballot, according to the Iowa Firearms Coalition.

According to a news release from the gun-rights advocacy group, more than 20 county sheriffs across the state have endorsed the amendment that appears on the back of Iowans’ ballots.

Iowa voters are being asked to add language to the Iowa Constitution that states it is a “fundamental individual right” to keep and bear arms, and that any restraint on that right is invalid unless it meets the stringent demands of “strict scrutiny” in court.

Gun-safety advocates, as well as constitutional law professors in the state, say the "strict scrutiny" language goes beyond protections contained in the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, by dictating the level of judicial review Iowa courts must apply when considering whether gun restrictions in the state are permissible.

Opponents worry the amendment would prohibit reasonable safety measures, such as firearm safety training, universal background checks and a license to carry a gun in public, and could weaken or lead to courts to overturn existing state gun laws.

Supporters say the amendment is necessary to protect Iowans' gun rights from infringement.

Iowa sheriffs endorsing the amendment, according to the Iowa Firearms Coalition include: Marty Arganbright (Guthrie County), Ken Pingrey (Carroll County), Kirk Dolleslager (Grundy County), Chad Sheehan (Woodbury County), Jamie Van Voorst (Sioux County), Aaron Dodd (Franklin County), Brandon Doiel (Harrison County), Jeff Pratt (Monona County), Travis Oetter (Mills County), Tim Beckman (Howard County),

John LeClere (Delaware County), Mike Tschirgi (Clayton County), Kevin Wollmuth (Osceola County), Warren Wethington (Cedar County), Dan Tredrow (Van Buren County), Quinn Riess (Muscatine County), Keith Davis (Wayne County), Jared Schneider (Washington County), Jason Barnes (Madison County), Jason Sandholdt (Marion County), Adam Infante (Dallas County), Jeff Vandewater (Adair County), Joe Carico (Warren County) and Robert Rotter (Iowa County).

"The right to self-defense is among the most basic rights we enjoy as Americans," IFC President Dave Funk said in a statement. "We look forward to having this right enshrined in Iowa's Constitution on Nov. 8 and we are grateful to have the support of Iowa's law-enforcement community towards our efforts to make this happen."

Recent polling from the Des Moines Register found 58 percent of likely voters plan to vote for the proposed amendment in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Thirty-seven percent of likely voters would vote against it, and another 6 percent were not sure.

The Iowa Firearms Coallition is an affiliate of the National Rifle Association and NSSF, the firearm industry trade association.