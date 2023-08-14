At around 3:25 p.m. Saturday, a 2011 Kawasaki Vulcan ridden by 55-year-old Jamie Kelsheimer, of Windom, Minnesota, and the unnamed 17-year-old, was travelling northbound on County Road K18/Cherry Avenue, north of Hawarden.

Approaching a curve in the road, Kelsheimer, who was driving the motorcycle, moved to avoid sand and gravel on the roadway. Kelsheimer was not able to traverse the curve and lost control; the motorcycle went on its side, then flipped, landing in the north ditch and ejecting both riders, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.