2 Bedroom Home in Elk Point - $215,000

Look no further!! Rare opportunity on Jack Nicklaus Drive here in Elk Point, SD. Two bedroom, one bath split foyer home!! Open concept main floor with the living, dining and kitchen. Walk out the slider off the dining to a wood deck perfect for summer gatherings. The master has a tray ceiling, his and her closets and loads of natural light. The second bedroom features carpet, double closet and lots of natural light as well. These two bedrooms share a full bath with vinyl floor, tub with surround and linen closet. Don't forget this UNFINISHED, walkout basement ready for your custom touches!! With a floor truss construction, you won't be hassled be any load bearing walls. A bathroom is already roughed in to the floor. This basement is perfect for the DIY or handyman type and could provide a ton of equity into this home. Don't wait on this rare listing in Country Club Estates!!!