Great starter home!! 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch new construction. The main floor will boast an open concept with vaulted ceilings. In the kitchen, you`ll find a large island and pantry. Main floor laundry too!! The master has a 3\4 bath and walk in closet. The bedroom on the main has a large double closet. Don`t forget about the unfinished basement ready for your custom finishes!! The two stall garage is oversized!! Estimated completion October 2023...