2 Bedroom Home in Hinton - $435,000

Quality construction and design offered here from Wegher Residential. The open floor plan features a custom kitchen overlooking the great room and a gorgeous fireplace, with plenty of space for entertaining. The kitchen features birch cashmere shaker door cabinets with granite counters with island for workspace and seating. Appliances included; Two bedrooms on main with the owners suite to include tile shower and walk in closet. The basement is framed for family room, two more bedrooms and bathroom. Enjoy the private backyard with rear patio on grade. Located in ideal location at Blackhawk Ridge; easy commute North or South plus all the amenities a quiet community offers. **Allowance for flooring, light fixtures, mirrors, appliances. 96% efficient 2 stage gas furnace; programmable internet ready thermostat...